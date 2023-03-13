Diabetes Care: 4 Things to Keep in Mind Before Making a Diet Plan

Be it Type 1 or Type 2, a diabetes management plan can help avert major complications and keep one’s blood sugar level in control. This plan essentially requires a patient to eat healthy, exercise regularly, and monitor their body’s glucose alongside taking medication approved by their health practitioners. Here’s everything that you need to know before figuring out a diabetes management plan that’s suitable for you.

Blood sugar checks

It is extremely necessary to monitor the blood sugar level when a person is diagnosed with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. This can help a patient to determine what makes their number fluctuate to go up or down. It can identify what kind of food, physical activity, or medicine made the sugar level rise or fall to come up with the appropriate diabetes plan in individual cases. These small preventions can help delay or avert extreme sugar complications including stroke, kidney problems, and cardiac arrest among others.

Medications

Diabetes medicines and insulin are used to lower the blood sugar level of the body when food and physical activity fails to manage the result. However, the effectiveness of the medicines entirely depends on their timing and dosage. It is essential for a patient to report problems to the doctor accurately, in order to figure out the proper dosage in individual cases. Whenever there’s a need to change the medication or intake new pills, make sure to run it thoroughly with your doctor.

Diet

Eating a healthy diet is privy to leading a positive life be it with or without the diagnosis of diabetes. The most important thing while planning a diet is to cut down as much sugar from it as possible. Besides this, one also needs to monitor the intake of carbohydrates and their portion as it is said to have a big impact on the blood sugar level. Meanwhile, a balanced diet with the right amount of starch, proteins, and fats, including leafy vegetables, can help in maintaining your diabetes. Taking help from a professional dietician can help one to better understand what their body needs and the things that must be omitted for better health.

Physical activity

In case of people who live a sedentary life, it is necessary for them to stay active most days of the week. One cannot get adjusted to these changes instantly hence it is advised to start slow by taking a 10-minute walk thrice or four times a day. It can then be advanced by moving to muscle strength exercises by practising yoga, pilates, or lifting weights in the gym.

