Diabetes is a widespread health concern affecting millions of people worldwide. In India, the situation is particularly alarming, with an estimated 8 crore people suffering from the disease. However, traditional Ayurvedic medicine has long advocated the use of certain leaves to combat diabetes. And now, modern research is starting to confirm their efficacy.

A recent study by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) has found that chewing on the leaves of Bhringraj and Eucalyptus can increase insulin production, helping to control blood sugar levels. With around 800 plants known to have anti-diabetic properties, further research could uncover even more natural remedies for this serious condition.

Consuming Bhringraj leaves on an empty stomach in the morning can increase the production of insulin, thereby helping to regulate blood sugar levels. Bhringraj (Eclipta alba) is a plant commonly used for hair care. However, recent research by NCBI has revealed that Bhringraj leaves have anti-diabetic properties. The report suggests that the leaves have hypoglycemic properties, meaning they can lower blood sugar levels. Consuming Bhriguraj leaves on an empty stomach in the morning can increase the production of insulin, which can help control blood sugar levels.

Eucalyptus (Eucalyptus globulus), commonly known as the Nilgiri tree, has also often been used for various purposes such as insect repellent, and treatment of asthma and muscle pain. But now, the research has revealed another benefit of this wonder plant- its ability to control diabetes. The eucalyptus leaves are packed with glycosides, alkaloids, flavonoids, terpenoids and carotenoids, which play a vital role in activating the beta cells in the pancreas. These compounds have strong anti-diabetic properties, making eucalyptus leaves an excellent choice to control blood sugar levels. Consuming eucalyptus leaves on an empty stomach in the morning can work wonders in managing diabetes.

In conclusion, It is important to remember that natural remedies should not be used as a substitute for medical advice and treatment, but can complement it in managing this chronic disease. With these miraculous leaves already available in our homes, we can take a step towards a healthier lifestyle.

