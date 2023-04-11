Diabetes To Piles: 5 Diseases Excessive Consumption Of Momos May Cause

Chinese cuisine has become increasingly popular, with momos being a favourite snack of the younger generation. Do you know indulging in this delicacy can lead to adverse health effects, including fatal diseases? All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said that it is crucial to exercise caution while consuming momos, as they tend to get stuck in the throat. They advised to chew it well and eat it, and not swallow it in haste. The kind of flour used in momos is also harmful. Maida is used in it, which can get stuck in your stomach and cause different gastro problems. Let’s take a look at the health hazards that consumption of this fast food can pose.

Diabetes

According to Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, Chief Clinical Dietician at Apollo Hospital, Bangalore, continuous consumption of momos can lead to various health problems. Momos are made from flour that is bleached with harmful chemicals like benzoyl peroxide to make them smoother and more elastic. These chemicals can directly affect the pancreas, which decreases the release of insulin hormones, leading to an increase in blood sugar levels. This is particularly harmful to those who already have diabetes and can also increase the risk of developing diabetes in the future for those who don’t have it.

Piles

Dr Priyanka says momos are an ultra-processed food made from flour and cooked by steaming. This lack of fibre in ultra-processed foods can lead to constipation and hard stools. The spicy chilli sauce often served with momos can increase bleeding in haemorrhoids, weakening the veins of the anus and increasing the risk of developing piles.

Cancer

Momos contain Ajinomoto, a monosodium glutamine (MSG) chemical, used to enhance its flavour. This chemical is commonly used in Chinese cuisine as a spice. Studies conducted on rats have shown that the consumption of MSG can lead to the development of cancer.

Apart from Ajinomoto, the spicy sauce that accompanies momos can also contribute to health issues. It may not taste excessively salty, but it contains a significant amount of sodium, which can lead to an increase in blood pressure. High blood pressure can result in various heart-related illnesses such as stroke, heart attack, and heart failure.

