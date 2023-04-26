Diabetes: What Explains The Rise In Cases? What Can Be Done About It?

Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder characterized by high levels of sugar (glucose) in the blood. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of people diagnosed with diabetes worldwide. This trend is primarily due to changes in lifestyle and dietary habits, as well as an increase in sedentary behavior.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, there were approximately 463 million adults living with diabetes worldwide, and this number is expected to rise to 700 million by 2045 if the current trend continues. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that approximately 34 million people have diabetes, with an additional 88 million adults having prediabetes, a condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough to be classified as diabetes.

The rise in diabetes cases is a significant public health concern, as the condition can lead to several serious complications, including heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, and blindness. However, there are several steps that individuals can take to reduce their risk of developing diabetes, such as maintaining a healthy weight, engaging in regular physical activity, and eating a healthy, balanced diet. Additionally, early detection and management of diabetes can help prevent or delay the onset of complications.

Advertisement

Here are 10 tips to reduce the risk of developing diabetes:

Exercise regularly: Regular exercise can help improve insulin sensitivity, which can lower the risk of developing diabetes. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity, such as brisk walking or cycling, five days a week. Eat a healthy diet: A balanced and healthy diet that includes plenty of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats can help prevent diabetes. Limit your intake of sugary and processed foods. Maintain a healthy weight: Being overweight or obese can increase your risk of developing diabetes. Maintaining a healthy weight through a healthy diet and regular exercise can help prevent diabetes. Drink plenty of water: Drinking plenty of water can help keep you hydrated and prevent dehydration-related complications that can increase the risk of diabetes. Avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption: Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can increase the risk of diabetes. Quitting smoking and reducing alcohol intake can help prevent diabetes. Get regular checkups: Regular checkups can help identify any health problems early, including diabetes. Visit your doctor regularly for checkups and blood sugar tests. Manage stress: Stress can affect blood sugar levels and increase the risk of diabetes. Managing stress through relaxation techniques, such as meditation or yoga, can help prevent diabetes. Get enough sleep: Lack of sleep can affect insulin sensitivity and increase the risk of diabetes. Aim for seven to eight hours of sleep per night. Stay active: Staying active throughout the day, such as taking regular breaks from sitting and standing up and moving around, can help prevent diabetes. Manage other health conditions: Health conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and heart disease can increase the risk of diabetes. Managing these conditions through medication, lifestyle changes, and regular checkups can help prevent diabetes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here