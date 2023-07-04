Diana Penty Makes a ‘Couture Meets Street’ Statement at Paris Haute Couture Week

Diana Penty celebrated Indian craftsmanship and made it her own when she attended Rahul Mishra’s Couture Fall 2023 showcase at Paris Haute Couture Week.

Acing Couture meets Street like a boss, Diana looked comfortably chic in the denim jeans she paired with the handcrafted corset top. The black and gold intricately embroidered with 3D embellished fish motifs, celebrated Diana’s gorgeous personality.

Looking haute and happening, Diana Penty spoke about her gorgeous outfit and said, “I loved the fish motif on the corset. Rahul’s craftsmanship is always of the highest order. We decided to wear it with denim, to make it our own and mix couture with street. The Lenskart sunglasses were a perfect accessory for Rahul’s outdoor show on a beautiful summer afternoon in Paris."

With the vision of setting a new standard for fashion and eyewear collaborations, Diana Penty graces this year’s Paris Haute Couture Week with Lenskart. The Vincent Chase yellow and gold full rim round framed sunglasses added the retro vibe to her overall look.

An epitome of grace and style, Diana Penty will be attending multiple shows throughout the course of her stay. Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Namita Alexander, Diana soft waves and minimal makeup were done by hair and make-up artist Shraddha Mishra.

Diana also took to Instagram to complement Rahul Mishra for his body of work and the showcase on Day 1 of Haute Couture Week. She wrote a heartfelt note which said: Just had to kick start Paris Couture Week with Indian designer Rahul Mishra. And what an evening it was! So incredible to see our own Rahul, get the respect and love he deserves for his outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal work. Thrilled to be partnering with @lenskart to present y’all my unique vision of Paris @hautecoutureweek. Stay tuned for lots more.(sic)"

Diana’s ability to seamlessly integrate fashion and functionality has always been something that makes her stand out. Her appearance at this prestigious event aims to inspire individuals worldwide to embrace their personal style and celebrate the artistry of Haute Couture.