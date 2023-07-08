Diana Penty Posed With A Mini Handbag Worth Rs 1,36,784 At The Paris Couture Week, Details Inside

Diana Penty is truly rocking the Paris Couture Week one fashionable look at a time and her fans and followers cannot get enough of her. The actress keeps setting the bar higher and higher with every day passing by. Every move that she is making is being documented and celebrated by fashion critics and fashion enthusiasts alike.

While everybody keeps complimenting Diana’s stellar outfits at the fashion they are surely missing out on some of her accessories. Just like a handbag, she sported with her look a while ago. In case, you cannot remember the look, check it out here-

This fantastic look blew off everybody’s minds on the internet, netizens could not believe how glamorous she looked. Even though very few people noticed it initially, once people started to take notice of it they simply could not take their eyes off of her stunning handbag. Yes, you heard that absolutely right, Diana’s handbag is the talking point of the town right now and it absolutely deserves to be so.