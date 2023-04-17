Dibba Roti: An Easy, Tasty And Healthy Andhra Breakfast Delight; Here's The Recipe

Dibba roti, a traditional Andhra Pradesh dish, also known as minapa roti, is packed with flavours and nutrition. It’s a tasty and healthy alternative to traditional rotis and can be made in no time. It is a combination of soft idli and crispy dosa, making it a delightful treat for your taste buds.

One of the unique features of dibba roti is its shape. Unlike regular dosas that are round and thin, it is thicker and is cooked in a circular or square shape. It is typically served in small pieces and is a favourite among locals for its soft and fluffy texture.

In addition to being a delicious breakfast option, this recipe is also considered a healthy meal. It is gluten-free, vegan and high in protein, making it an ideal choice for people with dietary restrictions or those who are health-conscious. It’s perfect for busy mornings and can even be packed in your kids’ lunch boxes.

Dibba roti is typically served with coconut chutney, tomato chutney, or sambar, a spicy lentil soup. It can also be enjoyed with a variety of other accompaniments, such as ghee, pickle or yoghurt for an authentic Andhra Pradesh experience. Here’s how you can make it at home.

Ingredients

Idli Rice 1 cup

Unpeeled Urad Dal 1 cup

Cumin 1/2 tsp, Ginger piece 1 inch

4-5 green chillies

2 tbsp coriander leaves,

¼ tsp baking soda, 4-5 curry leaves

1 Finely chopped onions

Salt and oil as per taste

How to make it

Making flavourful dibba roti is easy and quick. First, wash rice and urad dal and soak them in water for 4-5 hours. Then, mix them and add salt to make a thick batter. Add ¼ tsp baking soda to the batter and let it ferment for 6 hours. Next, mix finely chopped onions, green chillies, cumin seeds and curry leaves. Heat oil in a pan and pour 2-3 ladlefuls of batter, cover and cook on a medium flame for 10-15 minutes. Flip it, once it turns golden brown on the sides. Cook it again for 5 minutes.

Your delicious and easy breakfast is ready to be served with coconut chutney, ginger chutney or an Avakaya pickle.

