Curry leaves, also known as kadi patta, are commonly used in Indian cooking for their distinct flavour and aroma. But when curry leaves are discussed, it immediately takes us to South India. These are mostly used in south Indian dishes such as Upma, Dosa, Vada, Sambhar etc. North Indian food does not have much use for curry leaves. And hence it becomes one of the underrated ingredients. But did you know curry leaves could also be used to treat your hair problems? These small leaves pack a big nutritional punch and offer a host of benefits for hair health. It is a healthy and most easily available remedy to wash off all your hair problems. Here are how these leaves can be used.

For Hair Growth: Curry leaves contain many nutrients that benefit our hair a great deal. Vitamin C, antioxidants, vitamin B, and protein found in curry leaves help in the cellular regeneration of hair and improve the blood circulation of the scalp, keeping it healthy. This gives complete nourishment to hair and benefits hair growth.

Hair Tonic- According to StyleCraze, to increase the strength of hair, put 3 to 4 teaspoons of coconut oil in a pan and add a handful of curry leaves to it. Heat it until the leaves turn black. Now turn off the gas and leave it to cool. Now mash it and apply it to the roots of the hair. Now after 1 hour wash the hair with shampoo. For better results, use jojoba oil. This helps in making your hair shinier and healthier.

Hair Mask- Mix a handful of curry leaves with one to two spoons of curd and make a paste. You can increase or decrease its quantity according to your hair. Now apply this paste to your hair and scalp. Wash the hair thoroughly after half an hour. If you apply it twice a week, then the hair will become soft and healthy.

