Did You Know Gigi Hadid's Chikankari Saree For NMACC Launch Took A Year To Make?

Gigi Hadid caused a stir on the internet with her desi style on Day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch. The supermodel donned a Chikankari saree along with a bedazzled blouse, which was created by esteemed couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Gigi has now taken to social media to express her gratitude to the designers for gracing her with the opportunity to wear the magnificent masterpiece. She also acknowledged the women artisans who contributed to the creation of the look.

The model wrote, “The NMACC Gala was a celebration of Indian craftsmanship, and its inspiration on fashion internationally, with the opening of the exhibit India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textiles on the Fashionable Imagination," curated by the iconic Hamish Bowles!" Talking about her stunning ensemble, she wrote, “It was my honour and joy to showcase this masterpiece designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. This Chikankari sari was made in the Lucknow region of India, and took a year to make; each woman who crafted it specializes in a differently stitch, truly remarkable workmanship. I’ll never forget it."

Gigi also shared a series of photos and videos giving a glimpse of the event and her outfit. The first few posts show the diva posing on the pink carpet. The glimpses also showed Gigi Hadid posing with Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Zendaya and others. She also gave a sneak peek of iconic ensembles displayed at the event.

Gigi Hadid’s Chikankari saree consisted of a high slit on one side, adorned with intricate floral pattern embroidery, shimmering sequins, and broad golden borders with embellishments of taar, sequins, and beads. She paired the pre-draped saree with a jewelled blouse that had gold shoulders and a deep neckline. To complement the outfit, Gigi added ornate gold bracelets, statement rings, earrings, and high heels. For her makeup, she opted for a centre-parted sleek bun, a nude lip shade, rouged cheekbones, matching eye shadow, and a contoured face.

Gigi also shared a close-up picture of the outfit on her Instagram stories. Revealing details about it, she wrote, “This Chikankari saree was made in the Lucknow region of India, & took a year to craft: each woman who worked on it specialises in a different stitch. [heart-eye emoji] Thank you Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for the honour of wearing this creation of a look!"

She also reposted a picture where she is seen posing with ace designer Sandeep Khosla. Hadid thanked him for all his hard work as she wrote, “Sandeep Khosla thank you for your beautiful energy, a joy! It was a dream and honour to wear this. Appreciate you and your whole team."

The two days launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was a glamorous event, attended by various renowned Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Aayushman Khurram, Karan Johar, Tahira Kashyap, Vicky Kaushal, and Manish Malhotra, to name a few, in addition to Hollywood stars.

