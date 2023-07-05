Discover Sirsi's Culinary Delight: A Highland Haven of Exquisite Flavours, Endless Variety

To bring the delightful tastes of Malenada to the residents of Sirsi, the Vanashree organisation in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka organised a grand event called Malenada Mela at Sirsi’s Lingada Kona Kalyana Mantapa. This event proved to be a heavenly feast for both the senses and the palate, showcasing a wide array of culinary delights from various regions, including Khanapur in remote Belgaum, the hill country, and the seashore.

One of the highlights of the event was a captivating cooking competition that captured everyone’s attention. Women enthusiasts participated and displayed their skills by presenting a variety of sweet delicacies such as grey gum halwa, payasam, happala, sandige, and garige. A panel of four esteemed judges assessed the dishes, bringing their expertise to the table. The sight was a treat in itself, with beautifully crafted rangolis, exquisite black beauty atrasa, crystal-like agrapetha, bendu sukhiso kadabu arranged on banana leaves, pyramid-shaped halwa in square form, and fruit salad-like sweets floating gracefully in kheer-infused milk. The dish drew the eager eyes and curious taste buds of the onlookers.

In addition to the sweet treats, the event featured a diverse range of culinary delights, including jackfruit chips, jackfruit pulp, groundnut chutney, banana chutney, ready-made chapati, ready-made puri, coconut biscuits, chocolate soap, and various types of banana leaf delicacies. The event showcased the rich gastronomic heritage of the region, reviving old recipes that had been hidden from the public eye. Entrepreneurs seized the opportunity to promote their high-quality local products, engaging with the public and sharing their unique offerings. For women participants, it served as a platform to showcase and advertise their homemade products to a wider audience.