Discover The Delightful Summers Of Meghalaya: Top Destinations For An Unforgettable Vacation

Meghalaya is a land of misty mountains, beautiful waterfalls, and lush green hills. While the region is charming all year round, there’s something truly magical about summers here. You can enjoy trekking in the peaceful hills or try tasty local foods. Overall, a summer trip to Meghalaya will provide you with a truly unforgettable and delightful experience. If you also have been looking for a summer holiday destination, Meghalaya might just be for you:

Here are some top destinations in the region that you can visit for an unforgettable experience:

Shillong

Meghalaya’s capital city is often called the ‘Scotland of the East’ because of its cool and enjoyable summer, with beautiful green hills and waterfalls. The city is a great place to visit for people interested in culture, historic colonial buildings, lively music and delicious traditional food from the Khasi people.

Cherrapunji

Cherrapunji, famous for being the wettest place on earth, has a special beauty in the summer when the skies are clear and offer amazing views of the hills and nearby valleys. Tourists can discover the breathtaking waterfalls, lime and sandstone caves and unique bridges made of living roots.

Mawlynnong Village

Mawlynnong, chosen as the cleanest village in Asia, provides a peaceful atmosphere for tourists. You can savour the village’s organic cuisine, admire the traditional crafts, and engage with the welcoming locals.

Umiam Lake

Umiam Lake is a famous location for adventure enthusiasts and water sports lovers, offering awe-inspiring sights of the hills and lush surroundings. You can try exciting activities like kayaking, canoeing, and many other water sports during your visit.

Nongpoh

During the summer, Nongpoh’s appealing climate and green landscapes make it an attractive destination, known for its picturesque scenery and delightful local markets. Visitors can discover the vibrant markets, try local cuisine and immerse themselves in the peaceful environment.

Tura

Summer is the best time to visit Tura for outdoor activities like trekking, camping, and wildlife watching due to the pleasant weather. The clear skies during this time also provide excellent views of the surrounding hills and valleys. Additionally, visitors can witness local festivals and cultural events during the summer months.

