Discover Your Ideal Makeup Shade With the Help of Colour Theory

Achieving that flawless, head-turning look isn’t just about technique and skill, it’s also about understanding the fascinating realm of colour theory. Colours have the power to influence emotions, perceptions, and even how we present ourselves. By delving into the principles of color theory, you can unlock the secrets to finding your perfect make-up shades, enhancing your natural beauty, and creating captivating looks that suit your unique style. So, let’s understand what colour theory is and how you can discover the most flattering shades that enhance your natural beauty.

What is Colour Theory?

Colour Theory is a fundamental concept that delves into the interaction of colours and their relationships on the colour wheel. The three primary colours are red, blue, and yellow, which can be combined to form secondary colours such as green, purple, and orange. The colour wheel also encompasses warm tones i.e. reds, oranges, yellows, and cool tones i.e. blues, greens, and purples. By understanding the basics you can select makeup shades that complement your skin tone.

Now, let’s explore how you can leverage this knowledge to discover your ideal make-up shades: