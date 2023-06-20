Disha Patani Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous in Exquisite Saree Worth a Whopping 2.3 Lakhs

Disha Patani’s fashion picks are not for the meek. Disha loves risqué fashion trends for her wardrobe and pulls off each style with equal swagger. Our assertion is supported by the star’s most recent photoshoot ensemble as well as a number of other red carpet appearances in the past. She dressed for the photos in a beautifully embroidered silver saree and paired it with a bralette-style shirt. To see it, scroll through.

For the photo shoot, Disha Patani dressed herself in a silver or a rather iceblue shade saree from Ritika Mirchandani’s designer line. Intricate thread embroidery, sequin and bead embellishments, lace embroidery, pleats on the front, a pallu that is elegantly draped over the shoulder and forms a train on the back, and a scalloped hem are all characteristics of Disha’s pre-draped dress.

Adored Disha Patani’s outfit? This might also be a part of your clothing. In an ice-blue silver saree for Rs 241,300.00, the diva stole the show. Visit Ritika Mirchandani’s website, grab the outfit, and put it in your closet right away.

Disha wore the saree with a matching silver sleeveless blouse that had a tight form, a plunging V neckline, an asymmetric midriff-baring hem, and embellishments made of sequins and beads. Disha added stylish silver bracelets and jhumkis to the pre-draped saree as jewellery. As a finishing touch, she went for side-parted open hair with severely curled ends, darkened brows, shimmering eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, a glossy pink lip colour, a dewy base, rouged cheeks, and dazzling highlighter.