Disha Patani Looks Smoking Hot! in a Black Co-ord Set Worth an Eye-Watering 89K; See Photos

Be it intricate cuts or sassy designs, Disha Patani can slay it all. At a party hosted by Shiv Narayan Jewellers, she made a jaw-dropping appearance in an extravagant outfit by fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. The stunning number fit her like a glove, accentuating her toned body. But, do you know how much her outfit cost?

According to Tarun Tahiliani’s official website, the co-ord set would come for Rs 89,900. It is from the designer’s Spring Summer collection 2023 under the label Sheer Drama. The ensemble included an exquisitely detailed corset made of translucent black and silver fabric. Hand-stitched designs and lovely crystal embellishments made the outfit stand out. Disha paired it with a flowing, draped black skirt, with a thigh-high slit, that added charm to her overall appearance. The distinctive style and blend of vintage and modern components made her black number an ideal match for the occasion.

Disha Patani finished off with a statement layered diamond necklace, a bracelet and embellished strappy black heels. Her hair was styled in soft curls and was left open cascading down her shoulders. As for the makeup, the actress wore a dewy base, a subtle blush, and a pink lip tint.

Disha Patani’s glamorous outings make our jaws drop, each time. A few weeks ago, she stunned us in a green sequin-embellished set. Disha surely raised the fashion bar high with this exquisite piece. The outfit featured a fitted crop top with a plunging neckline, a backless design, and solid straps attached to each other. It was styled with a slit skirt, featuring a similar shimmery print. The skirt had a straight fit and a silver chain around the waistline.