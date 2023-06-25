Disha Patani Sweats It Out On A Sunday, Her Fitness Video Is Too HOT To Handle

Disha Patani is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, from yoga to cardio to kickboxing the actress involves herself in a lot of activities to say fit and healthy. It has also been reported earlier that she sticks to a really strict diet and does not like to stray much from it. Every now and then she loves to put up a picture or a video that will make her fans want to hit the gym immediately.

Recently, she took to Instagram to share a video of herself engaging in a good amount of strength training after a good amount of time. In case, you have missed out on the video, check it out here-

The actress was seen lifting 70kgs and she informed her fans along with all the fitness enthusiasts that she did 3 repetitions of the same exercise in a single set. It must be noted that a lot of gym trainers and professionals often suggest that any exercise should be done in 3 repetitions- it helps your body to get accustomed to the workout and also allows the body to take in the maximum amount of benefits.