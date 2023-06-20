DIY Banana Peel Face Mask For Radiant Skin

Banana comes in the category of superfood due to its nutritional value. The Banana peel also contains a significant amount of antioxidants and minerals in them. Although these peels can not be used for eating, if we include them in our skincare regimen it will help in healing problems related to skin pores and keeping your skin healthy. Here we inform you how you can utilize banana peel for skin care.

Benefits Of Banana Peel:

Advertisement

According to a report by Healthline, Banana skin helps heal premature ageing or wrinkles. Additionally, if you scrub your face with banana peel it makes your skin look bright and glowing. Not just that, but even if you have puffiness around your eyes you can use its peel to place it around your eyes to reduce the swelling. This can also be used to hydrate your skin and remove the dark spots caused by acne or pimples.

How To Make Banana Peel Face Mask:

To make a DIY face mask out of banana peel all we need to do is cut the peel into smaller pieces. Add 1 tablespoon honey, 1 tablespoon curd, and 2 slices of banana. Mix it all and grind it in a mixer to make a smooth paste out of it. Your magical face mask is ready.

How To Use:

Pour this smooth paste into a bowl. Wash your face and neck nicely with water or wipe it with a clean cloth. Now apply it carefully all over your face and neck area. Leave it for a good 15 to 20 minutes and wash it off with normal running water.