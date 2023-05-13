DIY Besan Packs To Get Rid Of Unwanted Facial Hair And Glowing Skin

Besan, aka gram flour, has long been utilised in India for its several skin and hair care advantages. Besan, in the form of ubtans and in a variety of packs and scrubs, is used to get rid of issues ranging from acne to tanning, washing, exfoliating and hair removal. Not unexpectedly, the world is finally catching on to the importance of gram flour as a must-have beauty ingredient. Here are a few DIY besan packs that will help in different ways.

To get rid of unwanted facial hair

Start making a paste by mixing 1 teaspoon turmeric, 1 teaspoon milk cream and 2-3 teaspoons milk in 4 teaspoons gram flour. Then apply this pack on the face and let it dry. When this pack dries well, remove it by pulling it on the opposite side of the hair growth direction. Use this pack about three to four times a month, and it will gradually decrease hair growth and remove unwanted hair as well. This will also help in reducing dead skin and dirt which will reduce the problem of getting pimples.

Try an orange peel mask

Mix a pinch of turmeric and two spoons of gram flour. Then take an orange, pound its peel into a paste and combine it with gram flour and turmeric to produce a pack. Apply this pack to your face and let it dry before washing it with clean water. This pack not only removes acne and blackheads from the skin but also enhances its glow.

Egg-white pack

An egg-white face pack can also be used to eliminate unwanted hair from the face. Take the white part of an egg and thoroughly beat it. Then, prepare a paste using 1 teaspoon of egg white cornflour and 1 teaspoon of sugar. Apply this hair removal pack to your face and leave it on for 20 minutes.