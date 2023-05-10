DIY Methods To Prepare Cucumber Toner For Summer Skincare Routine

Summers and skincare go hand in hand. Stepping out in this intense heat becomes a challenge for people who bathe themselves in sunscreen lotions. While applying sunscreen is a must during summer, it is always viable to use natural remedies as much as possible for maintaining a good skincare regimen. Once you get back home from work, treat your skin with some extra nourishment with the help of easily-available cucumbers. Cucumbers are a great source of essential nutrients that will give your skin plumpness and radiance. Here are some easy tips for making a cucumber face toner at home this summer.

Cucumber-Rose Water Toner

Cucumber and rose water toner can work wonders for your skin. To prepare this blend, you will have to grate a cucumber using a knife. Next, extract the juice from the cucumbers and add some drops of rose water into it, in equal quantities. Pour the mixture into a spray bottle, keep it inside the fridge and voila! You are ready to use it anytime.

Cucumber-Green Tea Toner

Another great option to prepare a cucumber face toner is by adding green tea. Once again grate a cucumber to extract its juice following which use green tea in the mixture. Squeeze a few drops of lemon juice and stir the mixture well. Store it in the fridge, inside a spray bottle and use it at your preferred time.

Cucumber-Peppermint Toner

Peppermint is a vital product both for your health and skin. To prepare a cucumber-peppermint mix, cut a cucumber into a few slices. Put them in a bowl filled with water and drop some mint leaves. Keep it aside inside a refrigerator for 24 hours, ahead of which filter the water, and use the blend using a spray bottle. You must use it twice once in the morning and once at night for generating the best results.

Cucumber-Cotton balls

Those looking for a quick toner solution can grate a cucumber and extract its juice. Place the extracted juice inside a bowl. With the help of cotton balls, dip them into the juice and apply it all over your face and neck. Leave the sticky paste-like watery residue for some time, before rinsing your face with lukewarm water. Apply it two times every day to get the desired results.

