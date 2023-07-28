DIY Potato Face Masks To Keep Skin Glowing This Summer

With summer, people start looking for different ways to safeguard their faces and skin from the heat and humidity. In summer, skin can be easily tanned, acne breakouts and other skin-related issues happen frequently and we use various products on the skin with chemical components that damage the skin cells in the long run.

So many of us try to DIY homemade masks. The face masks are generally made by using fruits and curd, but did you know that potatoes, which are one of the most loved vegetables, have benefits when it comes to skincare? Believe it or not, there are multiple benefits of potatoes for the skin. We will tell you how you can prepare a potato face mask at home to ensure your face glows all the time in summer.

Method 1

Ingredients

1 potato

1 onion

1 spoon honey

1 spoon curd

How to make it:

Wash the potatoes thoroughly after removing the peels and grate them. Also, grate the onion and mix them well. In the mixture of the grated potato and onion, add curd and honey. Mix them well and your face mask is ready.

How to Use It

Apply it on the face and wash the face after 15 minutes. This will enhance your skin and help in retaining moisture.

Method 2

Ingredients:

1 potato

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon curd

How to make it:

First, boil the potatoes and then cool and grate them. Now add honey, lemon juice and curd to it and mix them well. Your mask is ready.