DIY Queen Uorfi Javed's Top Designer Hot Looks, See Photos

Uorfi Javed is well known by one and all for her daring fashion choices. From bubble gum to toilet paper, she can curate dresses from literally anything. But lately, her designer looks are stealing the show. Let us take a look at some of our favourite designer looks of DIY queen, Uorfi Javed.

One of our favourite outfits was a lavender blazer dress from the shelves of Shweta Gurmeet Kaur. The dress was adorned with butterfly cut-out details and embellishments of sequins. She paired the dress with crystal-studded sheer stockings. Completing her look was a pair of stylish hoops, glossy lips, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and a neat bun hairstyle.

Uorfi Javed looked stunning in a green co-ord set from Leh Studios. The set featured a cover knit see-through pattern. The crop top, with full sleeves, beautifully highlighted her midriff. Paired with ankle-length pants, it created a chic ensemble. Uorfi Javed’s maroon lips took the centre of the stage. Her hair was styled in a braided updo, adorned entirely with gajras. Matching green heels completed her OOTD.

Uorfi Javed exuded pure panache in a hand-embroidered silk tulle saree from the ‘Dazzle Collection’ by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The saree sparkled with silver and gold crystals and sequins. The shimmery deep V-neck blouse acted like a cherry on the cake. With glossy lips, a dewy base, and sleek poker-straight hair, Uorfi opted for a minimalist approach, forgoing any accessories. Her style spoke of elegance and sophistication.

Uorfi Javed made a striking statement in her Amit Aggarwal black outfit, which boasted intricate cutouts and showcased patterns inspired by the Rorschach inkblot test. To give the garment a shaded appearance, layers of used stockings were placed on top of various fragments of used plastic. The ensemble was completed with a mesmerizing 3D inkblot headpiece, adding a unique touch. It was a fitting choice for Uorfi, known for her DIY creations on Instagram, as she effortlessly embraced the unconventional and showcased her creative flair.

We can’t wait to see Uorfi Javed in more designer outfits.