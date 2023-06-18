Do Males Experience Menopause Too? Find Out

Testosterone is the primary male sex hormone and anabolic steroid in men. It’s present in both men and women from birth, but there is an approximate 30-fold increase in testosterone during male puberty. In the body, it regulates libido, bone mass, fat distribution, muscle mass, and strength. It also plays a vital role in sperm production.

As men age, it is natural to experience a drop in testosterone levels. “Andropause, sometimes referred to as ‘the male menopause’ occurs as testosterone levels decline with age. Although this happens naturally in men from the age of 30 onwards, it can lead to some troubling symptoms if your testosterone dips below a certain level. However, for many, changes are noticeable, and they have a significant impact on daily life," says Foram Matalia, Psychologist, Bhatia Hospital Mumbai.

Just like the sex hormones within the female body, testosterone is a neurosteroid. In the same way that women can get brain fog, during the menopause, men can experience impaired mental function when affected by low testosterone. Matalia explains the psychological side effects, that include:

Low mood

Irritability

Stress

Changes in cognitive function

Anxiety

Depression

It is seen that a man is more easily irritated by things; he might be less responsive or have a lower level of interest in activities that he once enjoyed, feelings of stress and low mood hit their peak, which indicates a link with the andropause (as symptoms of the condition can begin to manifest from the age of 40). In addition to work, men of this age may be struggling with the duty of caring for ageing parents and supporting teenage children, as well as other responsibilities that could trigger stress.

“Stress causes high cortisol levels within the body – that’s a well-known fact. However, when cortisol levels rise, this can impact the levels of other hormones, including serotonin, dopamine, and testosterone. Therefore, with excessive stress comes the symptoms of hormone imbalance on top of low testosterone; if left untreated, this could lead to worsening mental health and even impact physical health, so if these symptoms are ongoing, it could be time to address them," adds Matalia.

As it is a problem that is not widely talked about, many men feel ashamed about asking for help,

“The social stigma that exists around men approaching a medical professional to talk about their hormones can be extremely damaging. It’s important that men understand how their hormones can affect them, and that if they’re struggling, it is okay and normal to seek help. There are many ways the effects can be lessened," states Matalia.

The good news for men when it comes to low testosterone and mood swings, as well as other emotional issues, is that these problems can be addressed and corrected through a combination of medication and lifestyle changes. Matalia discusses the changes that can help:

Examine your health habits

Obesity or inactivity is a contributing factor, the first order of business, is to work on changing lifestyle. Exercise is extremely important, as is significantly decreasing the amount of carbohydrates and sugar in your diet. Excess sugar and carbohydrates have been shown to negatively affect mood, while exercise boosts it.