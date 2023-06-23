Do Not Have Time To Plan Breakfast? Check Out These Easy Oats Recipes

Planning breakfast is always an ordeal and to do it every day is a task that none of us would want to do. However, one must remember that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and should be given a lot of attention. Remember that breakfast is also the meal you can get most creative with and try out a variety of things. One of the most versatile elements to try out your series of experimentation with is oats.
Here are some oats-based recipes that will take your heart away-
Oatmeal Delight By Chef - Banshidhar Parida
Ingredients
- 1 cup steel-cut oats
- 3 cups water
- 1⁄4 teaspoon sea salt
- Pinches of cinnamon, nutmeg, and/or cardamom, optional
- Variation 1: Apple & Tart Cherry
- Thinly sliced apple
- Frozen, and thawed tart cherries
- Chopped almonds
- Variation 2: Blueberries & Coconut
- Frozen, and thawed blueberries
- Orange zest
- A scoop of Greek yoghurt
- Chia seeds
- Coconut flakes
Method:-
- Bring water to a boil in a medium pot.
- Add oats and salt to the boiling water.
- Reduce the heat to medium-low.
- Cook the mixture, stirring occasionally, for 15 to 20 minutes or until it thickens.
- If desired, stir in cinnamon, nutmeg, or cardamom for added flavour.
- Remove the pot from the heat.
- Let the oatmeal stand for two minutes.
- Serve the oatmeal hot.
- Add desired toppings such as fresh fruit, nuts, or a drizzle of honey or maple syrup if desired.
Berry Overnight Oats
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup rolled oats
- 1/2 cup milk (dairy or plant-based)
- 1/4 cup Greek yoghurt
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds
- 1/2 cup mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)
- 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (optional)
- A handful of nuts or seeds for topping (optional)
Method:
- In a mason jar or airtight container, combine the rolled oats, milk, Greek yogurt, chia seeds, and honey (if using).
- Stir well to ensure all the ingredients are combined.
- Gently fold in the mixed berries, reserving a few for topping.
- Seal the container and refrigerate overnight or for at least 4 hours.
- When ready to eat, give the oats a good stir and top with the remaining berries and a sprinkle of nuts or seeds, if desired.
- Enjoy the delicious and nutritious berry overnight oats!
Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup rolled oats
- 1 cup water or milk (dairy or plant-based)
- 1 small apple, diced
- 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- A pinch of salt
- Chopped nuts or raisins for topping (optional)
Method:
- In a small saucepan, bring the water or milk to a boil.
- Add the rolled oats, diced apple, honey or maple syrup, ground cinnamon, and salt.
- Reduce the heat to low and simmer for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Once the oats are cooked and the apple is soft, remove from heat.
- Allow the oatmeal to cool for a minute, then transfer to a bowl.
- Sprinkle with your choice of toppings, such as chopped nuts or raisins.
- Serve the warm and comforting apple cinnamon oatmeal.
first published: June 23, 2023, 19:59 IST
last updated: June 23, 2023, 20:05 IST