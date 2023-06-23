Trends :Horoscope TodayPM Modi State DinnerUorfi JavedMonsoonSiddhant Chaturvedi
Do Not Have Time To Plan Breakfast? Check Out These Easy Oats Recipes

Do Not Have Time To Plan Breakfast? Check Out These Easy Oats Recipes

These recipes will brighten up your day not simply with their taste but also with their nutritional values

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 20:05 IST

New Delhi, India

This bowl of goodness definitely looks wholesome and delicious.
This bowl of goodness definitely looks wholesome and delicious.

Planning breakfast is always an ordeal and to do it every day is a task that none of us would want to do. However, one must remember that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and should be given a lot of attention. Remember that breakfast is also the meal you can get most creative with and try out a variety of things. One of the most versatile elements to try out your series of experimentation with is oats.

Here are some oats-based recipes that will take your heart away-

Oatmeal Delight By Chef - Banshidhar Parida

Ingredients

  • 1 cup steel-cut oats
  •  3 cups water
  •  1⁄4 teaspoon sea salt
  • Pinches of cinnamon, nutmeg, and/or cardamom, optional
  • Variation 1: Apple & Tart Cherry
  • Thinly sliced apple
  • Frozen, and thawed tart cherries
  • Chopped almonds
  • Variation 2: Blueberries & Coconut
  • Frozen, and thawed blueberries
  • Orange zest
  • A scoop of Greek yoghurt
  • Chia seeds
  • Coconut flakes

Method:-

  1.  Bring water to a boil in a medium pot.
  2. Add oats and salt to the boiling water.
  3. Reduce the heat to medium-low.
  4. Cook the mixture, stirring occasionally, for 15 to 20 minutes or until it thickens.
  5. If desired, stir in cinnamon, nutmeg, or cardamom for added flavour.
  6.  Remove the pot from the heat.
  7. Let the oatmeal stand for two minutes.
  8. Serve the oatmeal hot.
  9. Add desired toppings such as fresh fruit, nuts, or a drizzle of honey or maple syrup if desired.

Berry Overnight Oats

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup rolled oats
  • 1/2 cup milk (dairy or plant-based)
  • 1/4 cup Greek yoghurt
  • 1 tablespoon chia seeds
  • 1/2 cup mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)
  • 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (optional)
  • A handful of nuts or seeds for topping (optional)

Method:

  1. In a mason jar or airtight container, combine the rolled oats, milk, Greek yogurt, chia seeds, and honey (if using).
  2. Stir well to ensure all the ingredients are combined.
  3. Gently fold in the mixed berries, reserving a few for topping.
  4. Seal the container and refrigerate overnight or for at least 4 hours.
  5. When ready to eat, give the oats a good stir and top with the remaining berries and a sprinkle of nuts or seeds, if desired.
  6. Enjoy the delicious and nutritious berry overnight oats!

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup rolled oats
  • 1 cup water or milk (dairy or plant-based)
  • 1 small apple, diced
  • 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • A pinch of salt
  • Chopped nuts or raisins for topping (optional)

Method:

  1. In a small saucepan, bring the water or milk to a boil.
  2. Add the rolled oats, diced apple, honey or maple syrup, ground cinnamon, and salt.
  3. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  4. Once the oats are cooked and the apple is soft, remove from heat.
  5. Allow the oatmeal to cool for a minute, then transfer to a bowl.
  6. Sprinkle with your choice of toppings, such as chopped nuts or raisins.
  7. Serve the warm and comforting apple cinnamon oatmeal.

About the Author

Shreeja Bhattacharya

first published: June 23, 2023, 19:59 IST
last updated: June 23, 2023, 20:05 IST
