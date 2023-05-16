Do Not Ignore These 5 Types Of Pains Signaling Heart Disease

Every one of us must have experienced chest pain at some point in our lives. Several types of pains can occur in the chest. Sometimes, this pain appears suddenly with great intensity and then soon disappears. There are times it occurs at intervals and is mild. You may also experience a burning sensation in your chest. In some cases, this pain may radiate to the neck and jaw and then spread to the back or down to one or both arms. Such pain is directly caused by complications related to the heart. By the way, there can be many reasons for chest pain.

Most of these pains are minor and do not pose any particular threat, but certain types of chest pain emerge due to heart problems, and ignoring them can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. That’s why it is very important to know the type of disease associated with the different types of chest pain.

How to identify heart-related chest pain:

According to the Mayo Clinic, certain chest pains may be related to heart disease. However, most of the patients suffering from heart disease believe that this pain is minor and can not cause any serious problems. But if the intensity of chest pain is high, then it can lead to a heart attack or stroke.

Heaviness, burning, and too much pressure on the chest can be a sign of a heart problem.

If someone feels pain and then it reaches the jaw, do not ignore it, for it may be a sign of a heart attack.

When chest pain is of the same intensity continuously for a few minutes and it does not end, it can be a sign of a heart problem. Do not ignore this pain if it lasts for more than two minutes.

If there is difficulty in breathing along with chest pain, it can be a sign of complications related to the heart.

If you experience sweating along with chest pain, this can be a symptom of a heart problem.

If you often feel dizzy and lazy during the day, at work etc then it may be due to a heart problem.

If you experience a higher rate of heart beat then it can be a sign of a heart problem.

There are also other types of chest pain which include

1. Sour tastes inside the mouth and it seems that the food is coming back into the throat, so the pain is not due to any heart disease.

2. If there is difficulty in swallowing food along with chest pain, then it’s not a matter of concern

3. That chest pain is very sharp but suddenly gets better on body movement or sitting, then it is not related to heart complications.

4. When you are breathing hard or feeling cold, such pain has nothing to do with the heart.

6. Pain that lasts for several hours is also not a sign of heart disease.