Do You Know That Men Also Wear Mahavar? Know Its Significance And Correct Method To Apply

You must have noticed women applying Mahavar or Aalta on their feet on special occasions like puja ceremonies, religious festivals, and marriages. This tradition is especially prevalent in Hindu religions. Although it is common for women to wear Mahaver, are you aware that men apply it too on some special occasions? Today, let’s have a look at why men wear Aalta and its significance. Astrologer and Vastu consultant Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma has further provided certain insights on how to apply Mahaver correctly.

When and why do men apply Mahavar?

It is a customary ritual in many cultures for grooms to apply Mahavar on their feet on the occasion of their marriage. Mahavar falls in the category of 16 sanskaras of Hinduism. It is also known to be a lucky charm and hence quite auspicious. According to popular belief, applying Mahavar or Aalta paves the way for good fortune to come your way.

Another interesting aspect of Mahavar is that it represents Goddess Laxmi. Besides married women, Aalta is also applied to the feet of newborn baby girls and unmarried women. In many households, people keep the impression of a woman’s Aalta-laden feet in their homes, as a mark of prosperity.

It is believed that men are influenced by the positive planetary effects of Mars if they wear Mahavar. But, men should only wear it during marriage ceremonies or special religious ceremonies. Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma opined that Mahavar should be applied while facing the South and not while facing the North and East directions. Additionally, it is inauspicious to apply Mahavar on Tuesday

Importance of Mahavar in different states

The tradition of applying Mahavar on auspicious occasions is prevalent in many states across India. But it is more prevalent in states like Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha. They are applied on both the hands and feet of the bride.