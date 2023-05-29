Do You Vomit During Travel? Causes And Cure For Motion Sickness

A lot of us love to visit new places but suffer from vomiting, dizziness, and restlessness during travel. While for some the issue remains mild, for others it can get irritating. Most of us resort to medicines to feel better, however, it does not always work. On this note, let us take a few minutes to understand the real reason for feeling nauseous while travelling.

If the doctors are to be believed, this phenomenon has been termed motion sickness. Several travel enthusiasts face this problem, especially in hilly areas. First things first, let us be clear that this is not a disease. We tend to face issues such as dizziness, fatigue, fainting, and vomiting when our nervous system gets imbalanced.

According to the experts, this can happen not just in a car or bus, but also while commuting via an aeroplane or in a bullock cart. They have given three reasons for this motion sickness. First of all, as we all love to munch while travelling, we sometimes eat some foods that delay digestion. Secondly, the body tends to lose control during travel. Last, but not least, our brain receives various signals from our inner ear, eyes, and skin during travel, which confuses the central nervous system.

Remedies to avoid motion sickness

If you wish to avoid motion sickness during travelling, you should refrain from consuming alcohol, caffeine, fried food, and spicy food. Additionally, one should eat less food and drink plenty of water for a comfortable commute. Another thing to keep in mind is that our sitting posture should be correct, and we should keep something comfortable behind the seat.

For the ones wishing to take extra precautions, we should also wear a mask to avoid pollution. Also, avoid reading a book while travelling as it sends the wrong message to the mind. If you feel motion sickness, things like soft drinks, ginger, mint, candy, and chewing gum can help you. Meanwhile, we should also avoid sitting in the back seat of any large vehicle.