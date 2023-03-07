Does Aromatherapy Even Work? Here Is All That You Need To Know About It

Aromatherapy in recent times has gained a lot of momentum and people are absolutely loving the concept but if you are anyway led into believing that this concept is in any way new, then you are greatly mistaken. The theory and concept of aromatherapy date back thousands of years ago and were widely popular in India, Egypt and China.

Back in the day, components from different aromatic plants were used for both physical and psychological ailments. In fact, it was in the 19th century when French physicians first understood the value that aromatherapy could add in terms of treating different diseases.

French chemist and perfumer René-Maurice Gattefossé was the first to coin the term ‘aromatherapy’ all the way back in 1937 after he first discovered the fact that lavender had components that could be useful in healing burns.

Aromatherapy deals with the sense of smell and absorption through the skin via various methods such as candles, body oils, body lotions, diffusers, inhalers, bathing salts and much more.

Vineet Arora, the founder of Rad Living, a brand that caters to the untamed side of the human brain with reinvigorating candles says, “The aroma from the candles is believed to have a therapeutic effect on the mind and body, helping to reduce stress, improve mood, and promote relaxation. The sense of smell is closely linked to the limbic system, which is responsible for emotions, memories, and mood, and the fragrance from the candles can stimulate this system, eliciting a desired response. Additionally, the flickering flame of the candle can also have a calming effect and create a peaceful atmosphere, further enhancing the aromatherapy experience."

He further added, “Aromatherapy is the suitable stop for our care days. This therapy has recognised the crux of such tiring days and knows what is required, be it on a regular Sunday or in the middle of the week."

An aromatherapy enthusiast who asked for anonymity claimed, “I had been struggling with insomnia for the longest time but focusing on the mode of aromatherapy has changed my life because not only is it extremely beneficial but at the same time it is pocket-friendly too."

Opting for aromatherapy can help you with a lot of different issues such as-

Insomnia

Digestion

Body aches and muscle pulls

Stress and anxiety

Migraines and headaches

Immunity boost

Bodily discomforts

Menopause

Asthma

Period cramps and much more

While there are no noteworthy side effects to aromatherapy it is always good if you seek advice from a professional or someone who has been indulging in it for a long time.

