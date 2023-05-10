Does Blood Sugar Level Shoot Up In Summer? Expert Weighs In

We frequently look forward to the changing seasons and warmer weather. However, if you have diabetes, you may be more vulnerable to the hot summer temperatures. Extreme heat might interfere with blood sugar management. If you require insulin or your blood sugars aren’t well regulated, you may be more vulnerable throughout the summer. Worsening blood sugar management is frequently the main issue, and developing low blood sugar may also be a concern, depending on your level of activity.

If you have diabetic issues that have affected the nerves of your sweat glands, you may be unable to sweat normally. As the temperature outside rises, this can become dangerous, resulting in heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

According to reports, in a recent report, Dr Paras Aggarwal told that there are many reasons for the increase and decrease in sugar. Any change in our diet, routine, or timing of eating and drinking is bound to raise our blood sugar. As a result, diabetes sufferers are constantly recommended to maintain consistency in their diet and lifestyle.

Dr Paras Aggarwal also says, there is no definitive confirmation of an increase in blood sugar during the summer. If sugar levels rise in certain people over the summer, there could be a variety of different causes, but there is no direct cause. He stated that according to certain studies, sugar levels in some diabetes patients can rise in certain summer settings. However, this research has not yet been fully certified, and it remains to be seen what kind of research outcomes will follow. As a result, doctors currently think that if sugar levels rise in a diabetic patient during the summer, there are other causes.

According to him, if you are a diabetic and do not exercise consistently, or if your eating habits are poor, your sugar levels may rise. On the other hand, for diabetic people who are on insulin, if they go out in the sun shortly after taking insulin, the effect of insulin can be drastically reduced. However, if you are correctly controlling your diabetes, the heat will not affect you.

Dr Paras Aggarwal advises sugar patients to maintain a healthy diet regardless of the season. Only the foods prescribed by the doctor should be consumed, and meals should be ingested at regular intervals. Along with this, one should take regular walks.

Excessive physical exercise might also cause an increase in blood sugar. Food and routine should be consistent. One should get proper sleep and avoid stress. To relieve tension, practise yoga or meditation. Incorporate extra seasonal vegetables into your diet. Fried foods, fast food, junk food, saturated foods, and processed foods should be avoided.