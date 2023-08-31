Does Drinking Sufficient Water Lessen The Risk Of Heart Attacks? Here’s The Truth

There has been a rampant rise in cardiovascular diseases over the last decade. As per reports, around 18 million people die due to heart attacks every year worldwide. There are many risk factors associated with cardiovascular diseases like an unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, and alcohol consumption. Some research suggests that the risk of heart disease can be lessened if we follow a healthy routine. This includes reducing the intake of sugar and salt content while ensuring the consumption of fibre-rich foods in a sufficient amount. There is one more factor that is essential to keep our hearts healthy. Let’s understand what it is.

Research has found that drinking water is one of the most important factors that may lessen the risk of many health conditions. These conditions also include cardiovascular diseases. The evidence suggests that there are some minerals in water such as calcium and magnesium; these minerals can positively impact human health and further keep a check on cardiovascular diseases.