Does Egg Freezing Speed Up Menopause? 6 Myths People Have About The Procedure

Nowadays, many women who want to focus on their careers are opting for egg freezing. Also known as oocyte cryopreservation, egg freezing is a medical procedure that involves extracting and freezing a woman’s eggs for future use. These days, women of several ages are choosing egg freezing. While this trend is growing in major cities, people in small towns are less familiar with this method. Some people avoid having their eggs frozen because of such false beliefs or myths. Here are six myths related to the procedure.

Six Myths and facts related to egg freezing:

Advertisement

Myth 1: It is a terrible and drawn-out process.

Fact: According to Dr. Shobha Gupta, an expert in in-vitro fertilisation, hormones as well as medications and injections are normally administered once or twice daily for 8 to 11 days to initiate the freezing of eggs. A doctor will check on the patient five to seven times during this process to assess how the medication is working. Once the patient is prepared, the surgeon performs an egg retrieval procedure to finish the procedure.

Myth 2: Only women from wealthy backgrounds can freeze their eggs.

Fact: Women decide to freeze their eggs for a variety of social and medical reasons. Many women freeze their eggs as a result of a medical diagnosis, but some also do it for financial reasons, because they are single, or for other causes.

Myth 3: Freezing eggs is not a secure process.

Fact: Egg freezing is a technique for gathering, freezing, and preserving some ovarian eggs so that women can use them at a later time to conceive. The procedure is regarded as safe and effective for healthy women and does not pose a significant risk.

Myth 4: Single people tend to freeze their eggs.

Advertisement

Fact: Many people, who are married or in long-term partnerships, also choose to freeze their eggs. For instance, a woman might want to do this if she is dealing with endometriosis or has received a diagnosis of some other health issue.

Myth 5: Only girls and young women should opt for the procedure.

Fact: Not every woman should freeze her eggs. Those who are expecting to experience reproductive problems in the future, or those who are planning to start a family in their late 30s, or early 40s can benefit from it.

Myth 6: Egg freezing causes menopause to occur earlier.

Advertisement

Fact: Egg freezing does not cause menopause to occur too early. A woman’s body creates numerous eggs each month. Doctors remove one full set of eggs during the egg freezing procedure, which has no impact on future fertility. Menopause is not affected by egg freezing.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here