Does Late-night Sleeping Increase The Risk Of Premature Death? Experts Weigh In

Due to changes in our lifestyle, we tend to stay up until late at night and wake up late in the morning. As per research, doctors suggest going to bed early at night and waking up early in the morning. The section of people who stay up late at night are mostly referred to as night owls. Sleeping late at night can disrupt your sleep cycle and increase the risk of various diseases.

As per a study, people who stay up late at night are more likely to die at an early age than those who go to bed early and follow a routine. Experts state that people who stay awake until late at night are more prone to drinking and smoking, which have adverse effects on their health.

Researchers analyzed about 8,728 individuals from death records out of a sample of 23,000 people who used to stay awake late at night. The results indicated that 9% of people had a higher likelihood of early death compared to those who woke up early.

Most people who stay awake late at night are more likely to experience the following side effects: heart disease, diabetes, weight gain, and depression. An unstable sleep cycle can also lead to a loss of skin youthfulness. Additionally, it often results in low workplace performance due to difficulty in focusing and feeling tired.

Furthermore, individuals who avoid drinking or smoking at night have a lower risk of death. A 2019 study found that women who tend to stay up late at night are more susceptible to breast cancer than those who wake up early in the morning.