Does Your Kid Consume Tea? Here's Why They Must Not

Many people experience a heavenly feeling while having a piping hot cup of tea in the morning. This beverage is also believed to have many health benefits for adults. But is it safe for the children? According to the Web MD and healthline.com, children who consume tea are likely to suffer from a lot of health problems.

Affects physical growth in children- Some variants of tea, like black tea and green tea, contain caffeine. Caffeine is a stimulant that gives a boost of energy when consumed. It affects the digestion process in kids which eventually slows down their physical growth.

Affects the sleep pattern- Small amounts of caffeine in tea make a child more alert. However, a person can find difficulty sleeping after consuming too much quantity of this substance. These effects will get worse with age and that’s why children should avoid drinking tea in the afternoon and evening.

Heart-related problems- Caffeine is a stimulant and can cause people’s hearts to beat a little faster as it wakes them up. It can also lead to an increase in blood pressure which in turn leads to heart-related problems. Caffeine can cause the pulse to go up too much or stay high for too long. It may also feel like your heart beats in a weird rhythm, sometimes called heart palpitations.