Does Your Urine Smell Sweet? It May Indicate That You Have Diabetes

Do you sometimes feel that your throat is drying? You might then drink a glass of water. Do you squint your eyes while reading something, this is an indication that you need glasses with power. But have you noticed that sometimes urine smells fruity? This may indicate that you might have diabetes. This chronic disease occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin produced. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in a 2014 report, more than 422 million people around the world have been diagnosed with diabetes.

But here are the early signs that you may have diabetes.

The sweet smell of urine

Diabetic Ketoacidosis is the most common diabetic complication in type 1 diabetes. It happens when the body doesn’t have enough glucose and has to burn fat for energy. As the body tries to remove excess glucose via the urine, the smell of the urine may be sweet just like a fruit. The condition can be diagnosed using a urine test and Ketone testing strip. If you notice this, immediately seek medical attention from the concerned medical expert.

Urine colour

Pale or transparent yellow urine is typically a sign that a person is hydrated and drinking enough water. However, diabetes insipidus is a condition in which the body produces excess urine. It can cause people to pass large quantities of light-coloured urine every time they urinate.

Feeling hungry all the time

When you eat, your digestive system gets to work, it converts the food into glucose which your body uses for energy. But if you have diabetes, then your body doesn’t send enough glucose to your cells. In an attempt to get the cells the energy they need, the body increases the feeling of hunger. Excessive hunger or polyphagia is a common sign of diabetes.

