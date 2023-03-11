The way we walk speaks volumes of our personality. According to studies, our walking patterns, including stride and speed, can reveal a lot of significant characteristics about our personalities. Each one of us is distinctive in our way and the way we walk is no different. Our personality type can be determined by things like how we sleep, our eye colour or even how we handle our phones. Studies have shown some fascinating insights into a person’s personality just by their demeanour. According to psychologists, one’s walking style can reveal what they are attempting to conceal about themselves from the outside world.

This time with News18, we will reveal your personality type with the help of astrology. For this Bhopal resident astrologer and Vastu consultant Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma will guide us. Let’s get started:

Advertisement

If you have a fast walking style, your walking personality type is someone who is highly organised and outgoing. A fast walker’s personality is more likely to be outgoing, conscientious and receptive to new experiences. It has been observed that fast walkers are risk-takers and go-getters. They will be more willing than normal to act independently. They are adamant about leading hassle-free lives. Such a walking style is associated with quick spurts of energy and extreme attention to detail.

As per astrology, you are a cautious person if you have a slow walking style. You can typically tell that you’re an introvert by your slow and short strides. A slow walker disposition tends to be more self-centred and concerned with themselves. It has been observed that slow walkers tend to focus on themselves. People who walk in this manner are frequently observed to be at ease and happy when alone. When they find themselves in a room full of people, they usually avoid the limelight.

Astrology says that you love to experience life on your terms and at your own pace if your walking style is leisurely or strolling. You are not rushing to be anywhere other than where you are right now. Whether you’re indoors or outdoors, you’re always at ease, happy and self-assured. Even amid a crowd, you maintain your composure and remain in front of the pack without competing for attention. You take pleasure in conversing with others and hearing their viewpoints.

Advertisement

If you walk with long and quick strides, your walking personality type indicates that you have a positive perspective on life. Your fiery and combative personality type aids in your ability to accomplish goals. You are a very rational, wise and successful individual. Even though you occasionally come across as being distant in interpersonal interactions, those around you continue to respect you.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here