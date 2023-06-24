Don't Let Your Money Plant Wither Away, Here Are Some Rescue Tips

Money plant, a popular house plant also known as Golden Pathos. These plants don’t require much amount of water or constant care. They can survive in extreme heat. Money plants are taken as lucky and prosperous plants. They don’t need much water but improper care may cause them to whither away. It may lead to dryness, dehydration, and brown dead leaves. You need to keep a check on the moisture level of your plant.

These tips can help you from dry and dead leaves.

Advertisement

Change the soil: Due to improper care, the soil tends to dry out which further leads to dry brownish leaves. Drainage of water from the soil can also lead to dry leaves. It is also important to remove the yellow and brownish leaves from the plant. Apply some fertilizers so that it helps the plant to get the proper nutrients.

Use proper manure: You can natural manure like cow dung which enhances the growth of the plant. This will help the plant to revive its growth and reduce the dryness from the money plant.

Avoid direct sunlight: Usually direct sunlight and improper watering can lead to dryness. Indirect sunlight can help the money plant grow better. Though if that’s not possible, then don’t forget to water the plant properly. Put some salt in the soil which will boost the growth of the plant.

Place it in water: Money plants can grow in water as well. If you have placed the money plant in water, you are required to change the water from time to time. While changing the water you can put an aspirin for better growth. Also, remember to put the node in the water, and only then it will help the plant to grow.