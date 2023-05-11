Dos and Don'ts: A Guide to Safe Sex During Pregnancy

As you embark on the journey of pregnancy with your partner, you may have questions and concerns about how to safely navigate your sex life. Don’t worry, you’re not alone! With a few simple precautions, you can continue to enjoy a healthy and fulfilling sexual relationship with your partner while keeping your growing baby safe. From changing positions to using lubricants, these five essential safety precautions will help you feel confident and comfortable as you enjoy the pleasure.

Seek advice from your healthcare provider:

Before indulging in sexual activities during pregnancy, it’s essential to seek advice from your healthcare provider. They can assess if it’s safe for you and your developing baby based on factors such as your medical history and the stage of pregnancy. For those with a high-risk pregnancy, your healthcare provider may recommend precautions or advise against sex entirely.

As the pregnancy progresses, the mother’s body undergoes many changes, and some sexual positions may become uncomfortable or painful. It’s crucial to communicate with your partner and select positions that are comfortable and safe for both partners.

Pregnant women are at a higher risk of contracting sexually transmitted infections (STIs), which can have severe health consequences for both mother and the fetus. Couples must practice safe sex by using condoms and getting tested regularly for STIs. If one partner has an STI, it’s best to avoid sex until the infection is treated.

During pregnancy, the cervix can become more sensitive and prone to bleeding. Rough or vigorous sex can increase the risk of cervical injury, leading to bleeding or other complications. The partners should take things slowly and avoid rough or vigorous sex, especially as the pregnancy progresses.

Although sex during pregnancy is generally safe, it’s vital to be mindful of warning signs that could indicate a problem. If you experience vaginal bleeding, cramping, or other unusual symptoms after sex, you should seek immediate medical attention from your healthcare provider. These symptoms may indicate a complication such as preterm labor or placenta previa, which requires urgent medical intervention.