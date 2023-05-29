Do's and Don'ts While Choosing Nutritious Pet Food for Traveling With Your Furry Baby

Embarking on a journey with your beloved furry friend can be a thrilling adventure. However, amidst the excitement, it’s crucial to prioritize the nutritional needs of your pet, even when you’re away from the comforts of home. Providing proper nutrition during travel is essential for maintaining their health and well-being. Just like humans, pets require a balanced and nutritious diet to stay energized, maintain their immune system, and support overall vitality. Whether you’re going on a short road trip or a long-distance excursion, making informed choices about pet food can ensure that your furry companion stays healthy and happy throughout the journey.

Here are some do’s and don’ts to consider when choosing pet food for travel, ensuring your pet stays healthy and happy on the go.

Dr. Adarsh J, Asst Techno-Commercial & Product Manager, Drools Pet Food Pvt Ltd shares some Do’s to follow:

Do’s:

Prioritize Quality Ingredients: Look for pet food with high-quality protein sources, such as chicken, turkey, or fish. Avoid products with artificial additives, preservatives, or fillers.

Opt for Balanced Nutrition: Choose pet food that offers a well-rounded diet with balanced ratio of protein, fats, and carbohydrates. This helps maintain your pet’s energy levels and overall health during the trip.

Consider portability: Opt for convenient packaging options like resealable bags or individual portions to make feeding on the go easier. Lightweight containers also minimize extra weight burden."When selecting pet food for travel, it is crucial to follow a few key dos and don’ts to ensure optimal nutrition. Carefully read the labels, prioritize high-quality ingredients like real meat and avoiding fillers or by-products. Consider your pet’s specific needs and consult with your veterinarian for guidance. Also, assess the brand’s reputation and certifications," says Ambarish Sikarwar, Business Head, Zigly.

Don’ts:

Dr. Adarsh J shares some Don’ts to follow:

Avoid sudden diet changes: Stick to your pet’s regular food as much as possible. Sudden diet changes can upset their stomach and lead to digestive issues. If you must switch brands, make a gradual transition several days prior to the trip.

Avoid Unsafe Ingredients: Certain human foods, such as chocolate, grapes, or onions, can harm pets. Ensure that the pet food you choose does not contain harmful ingredients that could harm your furry companion’s health.

Do not rely Solely on Treats: While treats can be a fun addition, they should not replace a complete and balanced diet. Overfeeding on treats can lead to nutrient deficiencies and weight gain. Stick to regular mealtimes in appropriate portions.

“On the flip side, don’t fall for flashy marketing or packaging; focus on essential nutrients instead. Avoid sudden diet changes to prevent digestive issues. Lastly, pack enough food for the trip and provide clean water. By adhering to these guidelines, you can make the right choices and keep your pet healthy while on the move," adds Sikarwar.

Remember, consulting your veterinarian before traveling is always a smart idea, especially if your pet has any specific dietary needs or health concerns. By following these do’s and don’ts, you can make informed choices when selecting pet food for your travels. This will ensure your furry friend receives the necessary nutrition while on the road.