Double Chin Issues? Effective Exercises to Sculpt Your Jawline

Picture this: You have been losing a ton of weight but still can’t figure a chiselled jawline. Dealing with a double chin can be frustrating. It can make you feel self-conscious and even affect your confidence. But, don’t lose heart, we have got you covered.

Mukul Nagpaul, fitness expert and founder, Pmftraining shares some specific exercises that can help tone the muscles around your neck and chin, reducing the appearance of a double chin.

Tongue Press:

Sit with your back straight, tilt your head back so that you’re looking at the ceiling. Press your tongue against the roof of your mouth. Then, lower your chin to your chest as far as possible without rounding your upper back. You should feel your chin and the front of your neck contract. Then relax your tongue and straighten your neck to return to the starting position. That’s one rep. Aim for 2 sets of 20 reps daily. Pouting Stretch:

Stick out your bottom lip as far as possible to form a pout (place a finger on your chin; the skin should feel wrinkly and puckered). Hold this position for a second, then contract the muscles at the front of your neck to lower your chin to your chest as far as possible without rounding your upper back. You should feel your chin and the front of your neck tighten. Relax your lips and straighten your neck to return to the starting position. That’s one rep. Aim for 2 sets of 20 reps daily. The “O":

Sit with your back straight and shoulders down, tilt your head back so that you are looking at the ceiling. Close your lips so they are together but relaxed. Keeping your lips closed, open your mouth so it forms an “O" shape. Hold this position for 20 seconds. You should feel a contraction on both sides of your neck directly under your jawline. Relax your mouth and lower your chin to return to the starting position. That’s one rep. Aim for 2 sets of 10 reps daily.