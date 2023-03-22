Down Syndrome: All You Need To Know About This Genetic Condition

We all have probably heard about the genetic disorder called Down Syndrome, but how many of us know about it? The first Down Syndrome Day was observed in 2006, and in 2012 the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution to observe the day on March 21 every year.

The day aims at increasing awareness about the condition and the people suffering from this genetic disorder.

In our body, chromosomes are distinct “packages" of genes. They control how a foetus grows in the mother’s womb. Down Syndrome is a result of a chromosomal abnormality. An individual with Down syndrome inherits all or part of an extra copy of chromosome 21. A baby is usually born with 46 chromosomes.

Trisomy is the medical word for having an extra copy of a chromosome. Trisomy 21 is another term used to describe Down Syndrome. The newborn may experience difficulties with their mental and physical development as a result of this, which alters how their body and brain grow. The condition affects cognitive abilities.

According to studies, Down Syndrome could be more prevalent in cases of delayed pregnancy.

The condition is linked to intellectual incapacity, distinctive facial traits, and delay in physical growth. An adult with Down syndrome has an average IQ that is comparable to an 8-year-old. However, it is possible for a child born with Down Syndrome to lead a normal life.

We can also be motivated to study more about this subject as we celebrate it today. We can also honour those who are born with Down Syndrome and those working with the kids or individuals suffering from the condition to improve their quality of living.

Screening tests and diagnostic tests can be conducted to identify Down syndrome during pregnancy. A screening test can inform the expectant mother and her healthcare practitioner of the likelihood of Down syndrome in the baby.

Down syndrome patients require a unique approach to healthcare. Many physical and mental disorders that may develop as a result of genetic illness are managed through medical therapy. The management of these problems and avoiding future complications require regular check-ups and monitoring.

