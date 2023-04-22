Earth Day 2023: 6 Ways to Conserve Water this Earth Day

Water scarcity is a pressing issue globally, including in India with its massive population of over 1.3 billion people. The demand for water is high while the supply is limited, and unfortunately, water is being wasted on a daily basis, often unknowingly. Surprisingly, the average Indian household wastes about 30-45 litres of water each day, which adds up to a staggering 10,000-16,000 litres of water per year per household.

This wastage is often a result of lack of awareness about the impact of seemingly insignificant daily activities. Habits such as leaving the tap running while brushing teeth or shaving, ignoring leakages, and using fresh water for washing vehicles may not appear significant, but they contribute to the large-scale wastage of water over time.

Thankfully, every individual has the power to make a positive impact on water conservation by being mindful of their water usage and taking steps to reduce wastage.

This Earth Day, Vijender Reddy Muthyala, co-founder and CEO, DrinkPrime shares six easy ways to save water in your everyday life.

Fix all leaks and drips: One of the easiest ways to conserve water is to fix leaks and drips. A small leak may not seem like a big deal, but over time it can add up to a lot of wasted water. Checking pipes and faucets for leaks regularly and fixing them as soon as possible can save a significant amount of water.

Brushing your teeth? Turn the tap off: Another simple way to conserve water is to turn off the tap while brushing your teeth. Leaving the tap running while brushing can waste up to 5 gallons of water per day. So the next time you brush your teeth, remember to turn off the tap.

Reuse. Reuse: This can’t be stressed enough! Reusing water is a great way to conserve water at home. For example, you can collect water that you use to wash fruits and vegetables and use it to water your plants. You can also collect rainwater for watering your garden or lawn or any indoor plants.

Minimize water usage while doing dishes: When washing dishes, it’s important to be mindful of how much water you’re using. Don’t leave the tap running while washing dishes by hand. Instead, fill up a basin with water and use that to wash the dishes. If you have a dishwasher, make sure that it’s full before running it. Running a full dishwasher uses less water than washing the same amount of dishes by hand.

Bucket baths for the win: Switching to bucket baths from showers is a great way to conserve water. While a shower can use up to 5 gallons of water per minute, a bucket bath typically uses less than 5 gallons for an entire bath.

Limit usage of water-dependent appliances: This is extremely important! We have to be mindful while using water-dependent appliances like washing machines and toilets. Only run these appliances when they are full, and consider upgrading to more water-efficient models if possible. You can also reduce the amount of water that your toilet uses by installing a low-flow toilet.

Water is a finite resource, and it’s crucial that we all take steps to conserve it. By making these small changes in our daily lives, we are reducing water wastage to a huge extent. As a bonus, we are also ensuring that we have enough water for future generations.

Remember, every drop counts. Let’s take a pledge to conserve water this Earth Day and every day!

