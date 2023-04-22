Earth Day 2023: Facts and Stats to Share With Your Little Ones

EARTH DAY 2023: Planet Earth is our home. Not just for humans, but for countless species of animals and plants. Every living being on this planet lives in harmony with nature. Humans, however, created industries and then urban, artificial establishments. Industries, driven by economic growth, dump toxic pollutants on the planet, destroy forests for creating artificial structures to support cities.

Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 each year. It is the day which highlights the vital need to protect our planet and its inhabitants. Below, we look at some key facts about Earth Day that parents can teach their children about.

Earth day was first celebrated on April 22, 1970 across the United States. Over 20 million people took part in it. The date of April 22 was consciously chosen since it was in the middle of the spring break and final exams in schools and colleges; allowing students to take part in it. The event was the brainchild of Wisconsin senator Gaylord Nelson. He was deeply affected by the negative impact of the California Oil Spill of 1969 and wanted to raise awareness about the need to protect the planet from man-made disasters. It took 20 years for Earth Day to become a global celebration. It was 1990 when Earth Day was celebrated worldwide. Earth day is also known as International Mother Earth Day. We are born of this earth and derive nourishment and sustenance from it. Human activities are causing climate change and mass extinctions. Earth Day urges people, governments and organisations to promote a harmonious existence between us and nature. Protection of the Earth’s ecosystems is vital to protecting the planet’s biodiversity and every life on earth. A greener future can come through sustainable development. Around one billion people take part in Earth Day celebrations annually. ‘Earth Anthem’ the official song of Earth Day, is written by Abhay Kumar, an Indian poet One can use Earth Day to plant a tree, pick up litter on the streets and dispose of the garbage properly.

