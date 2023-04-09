Easter 2023: How is Easter Celebrated Around the World? Traditions and History

EASTER 2023: Easter is a Christian holiday that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is observed on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the vernal equinox around March 21. This year it is being celebrated today on April 9. Easter is celebrated in many different ways around the world, with each culture having its unique traditions and history.

EASTER TRADITIONS AROUND THE WORLD AND THEIR HISTORY

Egg Decorating And Hunting

This tradition is popular in many countries including the United States, Germany, and Australia. The egg represents new life and rebirth, symbolizing the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Decorating eggs with bright colors, patterns, and designs is a way of celebrating new beginnings. In many countries, children participate in Easter egg hunts, where they search for hidden eggs and treats. Easter Bread

In many European countries, Easter bread is a traditional food during the Easter holiday. In Greece, for example, they have Tsoureki, a sweet braided bread with red eggs on top, symbolizing the blood of Christ. In Italy, there is Colomba Pasquale, a dove-shaped bread with candied fruit and almonds, which represents peace and renewal. Easter Bonfires

In some countries, such as Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, Easter bonfires are lit on the night before Easter Sunday. The fire is said to represent the victory of light over darkness, and the warmth and light of the fire is meant to symbolize the hope and joy of the resurrection. Holy Week Processions

In many Catholic countries, such as Spain, Mexico, and the Philippines, there are elaborate processions during Holy Week leading up to Easter Sunday. These processions often involve carrying statues of the Virgin Mary and Jesus, and participants wear traditional clothing and carry candles or flowers. Flying Kites

In some countries, such as Bermuda and Guyana, it is traditional to fly kites on Easter Sunday. This is believed to have originated from a custom in which people flew kites to symbolize Christ’s ascension into heaven. Easter Witches

In Sweden, it is a tradition for children to dress up as Easter witches, wearing colorful clothes and painting their faces. They go from door to door, trading drawings and paintings for sweets and candy. This tradition is said to have originated from a superstition that witches would fly to a mountain on Maundy Thursday to meet the devil, and then return home on Easter Sunday.

