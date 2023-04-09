Easter 2023: What is the Easter Egg Hunt? Know More About the Popular Tradition

EASTER 2023: This year, Easter will be celebrated on Sunday, April 9. The festival, which is one of the most important observances for Christians across the globe, marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ. One of the most popular festive traditions embraced by people of all ages are Easter eggs.

Did you know Easter eggs symbolise fertility and rebirth?

The egg is used to symbolise the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Today, Easter egg hunts are just a fun custom that is observed all over the world, and many non-Christians also participate in this one-of-a-kind game. Read on to know more about Easter’s most well-known tradition.

The Easter egg hunt

The Easter egg hunt is a kid-friendly treasure hunt that is arranged by communities as well as parents. Children search for hints and attempt to find an Easter egg during the event. It may be a fake egg filled with candy or a genuine hard-boiled one that has been painted in vibrant colours.

Once the game is over, you can collect all the eggs and redistribute them among the kids. You can also pit the adults and children against each other in a fun competition.

Easter egg hunts are an outdoor activity, but you can also host one inside your home. While hiding the eggs, challenges and obstacles can be added to make the game more engaging. You can also give a basket or bag to the children to help them easily carry their treats from place to place.

Several cities and towns host Easter egg hunts in which hundreds of kids participate. Some families fill Easter eggs with special coupons rather than chocolates or candies. Some of these coupons let children forego tasks, while others let them choose any movie or gift they want. This kind of hunt can include a variety of Easter eggs, and each kid who finds an egg may receive a special reward.

Other Easter traditions:

Easter is preceded by Easter Eve or Holy Saturday, which is celebrated as the last day of Lent. Lent is a 40-day period wherein Christians observe fasting and abstinence. An Easter Vigil is held to mark the resurrection of Christ.

Many churches hold sunrise services on the occasion of Easter to mark the beginning of celebrations.

