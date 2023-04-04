Easy And Pocket-Friendly Ways To Make Your House Look Luxurious

Minimalist or maximalist? Bright or pastel colours? At the end of the day, we all feel confused about which option to choose to make out home feel comfortable yet look stylish and unique. While a few like to ornament their abode with statement pieces, some opt for chic bohemian interiors. Others like to make their haven look ultra-luxurious with bespoke interiors, tasteful artefacts, high-end upholstery with various colours and textures and hand-picked souvenirs that screams lavishness.

If you too want to add an opulent factor to your home, here are a few things to consider-

Minimalism

Believe it or not, minimalism can scream luxury as it allows more breathing space into your house. Choose sleek furniture with an edgy finish to add to the dimensions. Make sure all your furniture is the same colour. Colours

Be it your bed sheets, pillows, rugs or tablecloth, always choose the finest quality fabric for a luxurious finish. And then, opt for colours that go with the overall theme of your house. You can opt for pastel hues, small floral prints, or colour blocks. You can (and must) use a pop of bright shade to break the monotony and elevate the look. Art pieces

Do not keep the walls bare. For an extra layer of warmth and comfort, add art pieces to create the perfect energy and mood throughout your home. You can add a statement wall art or choose a painting. Play with the colour palette and the theme that you want for a particular area in the house. Flowers

A touch of greenery can bring colour and fresh scent into a space. Whether it’s a bamboo shoot or succulents, or fresh floral arrangements, always keep your home adorned with flowers to add a luxurious touch to the room. You can also add faux flowers if sourcing fresh flowers every day is challenging. Put it on your centre table or dining area. Light

Make sure you add black-out drapes along with sheer curtains to allow natural light to flow in or block it and create an ambience accordingly. Lights and their colours play an important role in adding a touch of sophistication to your abode. For a luxurious feel, opt for warm lights. Choose interesting pieces of fixtures which can again spruce up the wall. Also, add chandeliers or lamps to enhance various effects.

