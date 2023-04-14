Easy Steps To Clean Split AC Yourself And Enjoy Instant Coolness

During the scorching summer heat, an air conditioner can be a lifesaver for many households. However, regular maintenance and servicing of the AC unit can come with a hefty price tag. But what if we tell you that you can still enjoy the instant coolness of a well-maintained split AC without having a hole in your pocket? Yes, it’s possible!

While regular servicing of the AC is crucial for its optimal performance, you can still clean the split AC at home with a few simple tips and tricks. Not only will it save you money, but it will also ensure that your room stays cool and comfortable in a matter of minutes.

So, if you’re on a tight budget, worry not! With these easy-to-follow tips, you can give your split AC a clean look and keep the summer heat at bay.

Prepare yourself for cleaning

Before cleaning the split AC, do some preparations. For this, first of all, wear your gloves. If the height of the AC is high, put a ladder under it. Also, switch off the AC and pull out the plug before cleaning.

Clean the mesh

To begin cleaning your split AC, let’s start with the ‘jali’ or mesh. You’ll need a mixture of 2 teaspoons of detergent and 2 mugs of water for this step. Apply the solution onto the mesh and use a brush to gently scrub it. Then rinse the mesh thoroughly with clean water. You’ll notice an instant shine and cleanliness on the mesh. With this, you ensure that there’s no obstruction in the airflow of your AC unit, which is essential for optimal cooling.

Clean the net

Cleaning the net of your split AC is an important step to ensure its proper functioning. While using a blower is one way to get the job done quickly, you can also use a vacuum cleaner to clean the net effectively. To clean the net with a blower, simply place the blower on the net and switch it on. The air pressure from the blower will dislodge any dirt or debris stuck in the net, giving you a clean and clear filter. Alternatively, you can also use a vacuum cleaner to remove any dirt or dust particles from the net.

Make your AC shine from the outside

Cleaning the exterior of your split AC is just as important as cleaning the interior. To give your AC a shiny and spotless look, you can use a simple solution of white vinegar and water. Mix 2-3 spoons of white vinegar in a mug of water and fill this solution into a spray bottle. Spray the solution onto the body and let it sit for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, use a clean cloth to gently rub and clean the surface. This easy and affordable solution will not only make your split AC look new and shiny but also remove any stubborn stains or dirt marks on its surface.

Let it dry

After cleaning your split AC, it’s important to give it enough time to dry properly before turning it on. Running the AC immediately after cleaning can cause damage to the unit and may affect its performance.

To avoid any risks, let the AC dry for at least half an hour after cleaning. This will ensure that any excess moisture or water has evaporated, and the AC is completely dry before turning it on. Once the AC has dried completely, you can plug it into the switchboard and turn it on.

