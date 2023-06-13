Easy Tips To Ensure Your Child Gets Uninterrupted Sleep At Night

Children often struggle with sleeplessness. Parents worry that even after sending their children to bed early, they wake up late at night or keep changing their posture. For parents, who work all day, and want to rest after work, it becomes difficult to handle their children. There can be many reasons for that but if you know the reasons and diagnose the problem, you will most definitely be able to make your child sleep at the right time with no problem of them waking up later.

According to reports, feeding the child 2 or 3 hours before sleeping is better than giving them snacks right before bedtime. The reason for that is the digestive system remains active while the child is going to sleep, which may make them uncomfortable and hence unable to sleep. It is recommended that the children should be given hot or lukewarm milk instead of biscuits or any other food which contains sugar or caffeine. Hot milk consists of a chemical called tryptophan which helps in sleep.

Advertisement

Giving the children water throughout the day may also help them to sleep because this way they will stay hydrated. Making them drink water at night may lead them to frequent the toilet which would interfere with their sleep schedule.