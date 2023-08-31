Eating Meat Daily Can Cause Heart Disease, Diabetes And Pneumonia: Study

Many people eat non-vegetarian meals every day, especially meat. Meat is a good source of protein, which helps to strengthen our body and is also rich in iron, zinc, vitamins and essential fatty acids, which are also considered very good for our health.

However according to the latest study, if one eats meat on a daily basis, then they should immediately change their eating habit. Eating meat on a daily basis can cause serious diseases like heart disease, diabetes and pneumonia. Let’s take a look:

According to a study published in the journal BMC Medicine, a person who eats red meat, processed meat, chicken and poultry such as turkey for three or more days a week is at risk. Many previous studies and research have shown that excessive consumption of red meat and processed meat increases the risk of stomach cancer. So, experts have warned that people should limit the consumption of red meat and processed meat in their diet on a daily basis.