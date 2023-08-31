Trends :Ganesh Chaturthi 2023Raksha BandhanShah Rukh KhanHair GrowthManushi Chhillar
Eating Meat Daily Can Cause Heart Disease, Diabetes And Pneumonia: Study

Eating Meat Daily Can Cause Heart Disease, Diabetes And Pneumonia: Study

According to a study, a person who eats red meat, processed meat, chicken and poultry such as turkey for three or more days a week is at risk.

August 31, 2023

Hyderabad, India

Those who eat meat more than three days a week have worse health than others.
Many people eat non-vegetarian meals every day, especially meat. Meat is a good source of protein, which helps to strengthen our body and is also rich in iron, zinc, vitamins and essential fatty acids, which are also considered very good for our health.

However according to the latest study, if one eats meat on a daily basis, then they should immediately change their eating habit. Eating meat on a daily basis can cause serious diseases like heart disease, diabetes and pneumonia. Let’s take a look:

According to a study published in the journal BMC Medicine, a person who eats red meat, processed meat, chicken and poultry such as turkey for three or more days a week is at risk. Many previous studies and research have shown that excessive consumption of red meat and processed meat increases the risk of stomach cancer. So, experts have warned that people should limit the consumption of red meat and processed meat in their diet on a daily basis.

    • In addition to this research, the World Health Organization has also stated that consuming too much meat, including red meat or processed meat, can seriously harm our health. This study was conducted on 4,75,000 middle-aged people in Britain. The researchers reviewed people’s dietary and medical records, as well as hospitalisation and death statistics. The study lasted for 8 years and revealed that those who ate meat for three or more days in a week had worse health than those who ate less meat.

    People who eat a lot of unprocessed red meat and processed meat have a higher risk of ischemic heart disease, pneumonia, diverticular disease, colon polyps and diabetes. Those who consume more chicken in their diet have a higher risk of gastroesophageal reflux disease, gastritis, duodenitis, diverticular disease, gall bladder disease and diabetes. According to reports, those who consume 70 grams of unprocessed red meat and processed meat daily have a 15 per cent higher risk of heart disease and a 30 per cent higher risk of developing diabetes.

