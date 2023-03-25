Ed Sheeran Opens Up On Personal Struggles with Eating Disorder

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran recently discussed his struggles with his body image and revealed that he had developed an eating disorder. Sheeran opened up on his tendency to compare himself to other male artists during a Rolling Stone interview earlier this week. The Shape of You singer confessed that he couldn’t help but feel self-conscious while working with young artists like Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendez, and fellow British superstars, One Direction.

Ed Sheeran revealed that he was self-conscious anyway, but he then entered an industry where he was “getting compared to every other pop star." He added, “I was in the One Direction wave, and I’m like, ‘Well, why don’t I have a six-pack?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, because you love kebabs and drink beer.’ Then you do songs with Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes. All these people have fantastic figures. And I was always like, ‘Well, why am I so … fat?’"

Sheeran went on to reveal that these thoughts consumed him so much that he developed an eating disorder. The singer revealed that he could relate to Elton John’s own struggles with bulimia, which the legend discussed in his memoir titled Me. Sheeran also acknowledged that as a man, discussing his body image issues and eating disorders has been uncomfortable for him. However, he believes that it is essential to be honest about these issues, as many people hide similar struggles.

Sheeran acknowledged he is a binge eater, which presents a new and continuous challenge for him. His periods of binge eating have prompted him to use different forms of self-control. “I’m a real binge eater. I’m a binge-everything. But I’m now more of a binge exerciser," he shared.

The artist also discussed his difficulties with alcohol, drugs, and depression. The 32-year-old disclosed, “I was always a drinker. But I did not touch any sort of drugs until I was 24." However, the singer felt the need to completely give up using drugs after his friend Jamal Edwards passed away from a heart condition caused due to cocaine consumption. Sheeran’s spouse, Cherry Seaborn, encouraged him to stop consuming hard liquor before the arrival of their first child.

Sheeran experienced a number of hard-hitting events in his life last year, including Edwards’ death, which caused him to go into a depressive phase. Apart from that, Seaborn was six months pregnant when she was diagnosed with a tumour that required surgery. After her child was born, she successfully underwent surgery for the tumour’s removal.

