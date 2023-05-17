Egg Freezing: The Pros, Cons, and Everything You Need to Know

Egg freezing, also known as oocyte cryopreservation, is a process that allows individuals to preserve their eggs for future use. The main advantage of egg freezing is its potential to extend fertility options, particularly for women who may face challenges in conceiving due to age, medical conditions, or personal circumstances. It provides a sense of control over reproductive choices and the opportunity to pursue career or educational goals without compromising the chance of having biological children later. However, there are certain limitations and considerations to be aware of, such as the high cost, invasive procedures, and no guarantee of successful pregnancy. Consulting with a fertility specialist is crucial to understanding the procedure and making informed decisions.

Dr. Anagha Nawal, Reproductive Medicine Specialist, Ramaiah Milann and Dr Anuranjita Pallavi, Senior Consultant- Fertility & IVF, Apollo Fertility (Navi Mumbai) share all you need to know about the process and its pros and cons.

Advertisement

In order to conceive at a later stage in life without worrying about the biological clock, some women have their eggs preserved. This procedure is called oocyte cryopreservation and it involves the extraction and subsequent perseveration of eggs. When the client decides to start a family, their eggs are retrieved and then thawed in order to prepare them for in vitro fertilization (IVF). There are two methods of freezing eggs: Vitrification that is flash freezing and the slow freezing method. Vitrification has proven more successful than the slow freezing technique.

Pros of egg freezing

This procedure enables women to choose the right time to conceive. Therefore, occupational responsibilities need not be offset by personal ones. Apart from this, for those suffering from cancer or other ailments affecting reproduction, freezing eggs before losing the ability to procreate is an option. Additionally, if there are chances of early menopause due to genetic disposition, egg freezing could be considered.

Cons of egg freezing

However, the procedure is not without its flaws. It comes with no guarantee of pregnancy which means that after considerable time and money spent, it all might be in vain. Also, in order to stimulate hormones for increased production of eggs, injections are administered which could cause hormone imbalance. A rare yet pernicious consequence of egg freezing is ovarian hyperstimulation which is a result of egg-stimulation. Other side effects are weight gain, headaches and mood swings.

It is under advisement to consult a trusted professional who can explain the risks associated with oocyte cryopreservation. This method comes with no guarantee therefore a good amount of thought must be given before starting the process.