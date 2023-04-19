Trends :Eid 2023 DateEid-UL-Fitr WishesEid 2023 Mehndi DesignAkshaya Tritiya 2023World Heritage Day 2023
Eggs To Soybean, Six Superfoods That Can Prevent Premature Greying Of Hair

Eggs are rich in vitamin B12, which is crucial for maintaining healthy hair.

April 19, 2023

Grey hair can be caused by a deficiency of vitamins and nutrients.

Premature greying of hair has become a growing concern in today’s world. Many individuals, be they children or young adults, are experiencing premature greying of hair. Unfortunately, once hair turns white, it’s often challenging to reverse the process naturally. It’s essential to take preventive measures to avoid premature greying. In this regard, we’ll discuss some foods which can be added to your diet to protect hair from turning white.

Dairy products - Grey hair can be attributed to a deficiency of essential vitamins and nutrients in the body. It’s crucial to include foods rich in vitamins in one’s diet. Incorporating dairy products such as milk, cheese, and curd can prove beneficial as they are an excellent source of essential nutrients such as calcium, protein, and vitamin B12.

Egg- Including eggs in one’s diet can help prevent premature greying of hair. Eggs are rich in vitamin B12, which is crucial for maintaining healthy hair. It’s recommended to consume the whole egg, rather than just the egg whites, to obtain the maximum benefits for hair strength and vitality.

Soybean- Soybeans are a rich source of various essential nutrients that can help prevent premature greying of hair. Additionally, fermented soybean varieties contain a range of antioxidants that help remove harmful toxins from the body and promote healthy hair growth.

Green Leafy Vegetables - Vegetables like spinach, cabbage, cauliflower and broccoli are rich in essential nutrients such as iron, vitamins, calcium, and folate. Including these vegetables in your diet can provide your hair with the necessary nourishment to stay healthy and prevent premature greying.

Pulses - Pulses contain a significant amount of vitamin B9, which is essential for hair growth and overall hair health. Including pulses in your diet can provide your hair with the necessary nourishment to stay healthy and prevent premature greying.

Mushrooms - Incorporating mushrooms into your diet can prove to be highly beneficial. Mushrooms contain a sufficient amount of copper, which plays a crucial role in increasing melanin production in the body. Thus, consuming mushrooms can help prevent premature greying of hair by maintaining healthy melanin levels.

