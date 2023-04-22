Eid 2023: Bollywood Celebs-Inspired Traditional Outfits

It’s Eid time again. After around a month of celebrations, people have been prepping to end Ramadan with get-togethers and feasts. It goes without saying that many have already zeroed in on their outfit for Eid parties. But if you are still struggling with deciding the final fit, you can take inspirations from some Bollywood divas. With intricate embroidery, bold colors, and luxurious fabrics, traditional outfits make you feel like a true elegance. And when it comes to traditional attire, Bollywood celebs have been setting trends since forever. From heavily embellished lehenga to elegant sharara, these stars show you how to carry heavy and delicate traditional outfits with ease and grace.

You can also take inspiration from these outfits and create your own this Eid:

Alia Bhatt:

Alia Bhatt’s stunning, sheer muslin jamdani weave sare, which she wore to an event, is proof that a classic white saree is always a good choice. You can pair the outfit with a V-neckline blouse with matching statement earrings, a ring and bare peep-toe golden platform heels for a classic Eid look. You can style any hairstyle as per your choice and add an accessory or fresh flowers with it.

Ananya Pandey:

If you are looking for something simple yet elegant, then you can style this gorgeous Chanderi red anarkali suit that Ananya Pandey wore. The neckline and sleeves of the outfit are embellished with fine embroidery. Pairing the suit with a net dupatta with heavy work on borders will make the look simple yet elegant. You can pair it with minimal accessories, a red bindi, nude makeup and hairdo as per your liking.

Madhuri Dixit:

If you follow Madhuri Dixit, you will know how much she likes the yellow color. This three-piece attire includes a cape, a drape skirt, and an organza blouse. The corset, which is embroidered with pearls in the form of floral designs, gave her otherwise conventional appearance a romantic look. The cape is a fuss-free and wise solution when you don’t wish to pair your outfit with a heavy dupatta.

Sonam Kapoor:

Sonam Kapoor must be mentioned when discussing fashion and style. This Eid, Sonam’s new purple Anarkali kurta with huge borders in a striking orange colour, a matching churidar salwar, and a stunning dupatta is guaranteed to draw attention.

Sara Ali Khan:

Sara’s three-piece chikankari sharara set wowed the fashion police. A high-waist sharara with golden zari embroidery on the hemline and a sleeveless blouse are part of this ensemble. She adorned her ethnic outfit with a cape in a similar chikankari design. A set of diamond flower stud earrings, matte make-up, maroon lipstick, and smokey eyes will take this Eid outfit to a next level.

